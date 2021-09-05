0 SHARES Share Tweet

MINISTER for Women Bronnie Taylor and Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall on Monday announced that nominations for the 2022 Rural Women’s Award are now open and encouraged women across NSW to consider putting their hand up.

Mrs Taylor said the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award is Australia’s leading award acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in bush communities.

“These awards provide the perfect opportunity to acknowledge the incredible contribution rural women make in their industries and communities,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This is all about calling out and empowering these female leaders and supporting them to go on to even bigger and brighter achievements.”

Mr Marshall said the award provides a platform to inspire, promote and support women who use their skills to help improve the prosperity of rural and regional NSW.

The 2022 NSW/ACT Rural Women’s Award nominations are now open and close on 8 October 2021.

Applications and further information can be found at https://agrifutures.com.au/people-leadership/rural-womens-award/, or you can contact the NSW Department of Primary Industries directly at rural.women@dpi.nsw.gov.au.