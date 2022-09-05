Nominations now open for seven MidCoast community committees

IF you’ve ever wanted to join MidCoast Council to support the wider community, here’s your opportunity by joining one of seven community committees currently seeking nominations.

These groups offer assistance and support in key Council areas.



They include:

• Community Inclusion and Wellbeing Reference Group

• Community Resilience and Disaster Recovery Reference Group

• Floodplain Management Advisory Committee

• Heritage Reference Group

• MidCoast Destination Management Plan Review Reference Group

• MidCoast Economic Development Strategy Reference Group

• Old Bar – Manning Point Coastal Management Program Reference Group.

Anyone in the community is encouraged to nominate themselves to become a member of one of the above groups.

A limited number of places are available for each group.

If you have particular skills or an interest in one of the groups, please head to Council’s website where you will find more information and the nomination forms.

Each committee will be guided by its own Terms of Reference and guidelines.

Community Reference Groups are an important link in Council’s communication processes and have been established to give community members the opportunity to provide strategic advice and feedback to Council, and add to Council’s decision-making process.

Committees are established to gather the views of the community and to assist Council in understanding specific or local issues, initiatives or community desires.

Nominations close on 4:30pm Thursday 15 September 2022.

Go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Council/About-MidCoast-Council/Committees