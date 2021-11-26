Nominations open for 2022 National Celebration Day Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Chairperson of Nambucca Valley Council’s National Celebration Day Committee, Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM, said last week that the committee is now inviting nominations for Council’s National Celebration Day Awards which will be presented at a ceremony on the evening of 25 January 2022.

Mayor Hoban invites residents to nominate persons considered worthy of recognition in terms of achievement and effort, particularly in regard to 2021.

Nomination forms providing criteria for each section are available from Nambucca Heads and Macksville Libraries, Council’s Administration Centre, 44 Princess Street Macksville or on Council’s website at [email protected]

The closing date for nominations is 4.00 pm Friday 17 December 2021 and nominations should be completed on-line on Council’s website or sent to the General Manager, Nambucca Valley Council PO Box 177 Macksville 2447 or emailed to [email protected]

Mayor Hoban pointed out that Australia Day is a great opportunity for the community to recognise and honour residents and sportspersons of all ages who have achieved success in their endeavours.

If you know of a person, organisation or team that has made an outstanding contribution to the community over the past 12 months, please nominate them for an Award under one or more of the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Services to the Community, Indigenous Citizen of the Year, Young Indigenous Citizen of the Year, Senior Sports Person, Junior Sports Person, Senior Sports Team, Junior Sports Team, Good Neighbour, Cultural Achievement.