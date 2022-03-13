Nominations Open For Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENIORS who make the Coffs Coast a great place to live can be recognised for their efforts, according to the Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

Mr Singh is encouraging locals to nominate Coffs Coast seniors who contribute to the community for the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Seniors are invaluable to our local community as volunteers, carers and role models – even more so

during such a challenging year,” Mr Singh said.

“If you know a senior who helps make our community diverse, inspiring and active, then I encourage

you to nominate them for acknowledgement of their contribution.”

Nomination forms can be collected from Mr Singh’s electorate office at Suite 1/9 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour, and should be returned by Friday, 25 March.

Winners of the Coffs Harbour Seniors Local Achievement Awards will be announced during the NSW Seniors Festival which runs from 25 March until 3 April.

Mr Singh said the awards program is part of an exciting schedule of events across the state and is the largest festival for seniors in the southern hemisphere, and enables older people to engage with each other, their community, services and supports.

The NSW Minister for Seniors, Mark Coure, said the festival and the awards highlight the vital role seniors play

in the community.

He said that the festival is about celebrating the positive impact of older people in families and society and supports the state’s seniors to live happy, healthy and active lives.

By Andrew VIVIAN