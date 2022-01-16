North Boambee Valley targeted for $7.6m Manufactured Homes Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A $7.6 MILLION Manufactured Homes Estate including 172 dwelling sites, communal facilities and services and the construction of seven display homes and a sales office is proposed for North Boambee Valley.

Applicant Stockland Land Lease Management Pty Ltd has lodged a development application with Coffs Harbour City Council for the massive manufactured homes estate including 172 dwelling sites and ancillary communal facilities and services to be developed over four stages into ‘four super lots’ at 170 North Boambee Road.



The site forms a 9.2 hectare area which is part of the North Boambee Valley West Release Area, around 1.6km west of the Pacific Highway and west of the future Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Bishop Druitt College is located a short distance east of the site.

The manufactured homes estate will contain a number of private roads constructed to service the development, and the development is proposed to generate around fifteen jobs.

Bulk earthworks for the manufactured homes estate site will be carried out, including construction of a southern entry road to the estate.

Seven of the 172 sites will be used for display homes initially as well as sites for a sales office and temporary car park, all of which will revert back to home sites following completion of the estate.

The development application proposes that all subsequent manufactured homes installations be undertaken using a ‘build on site model’ where dwellings are constructed on site, rather than off site and moved to the site and installed.

Development application documents state that the proposed development will provide “affordable and diverse housing options within the region” and stimulate local employment.

The North Coast Regional Plan 2036 provides a minimum housing supply target of 8,950 dwellings for the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area by 2036 to manage and support current and future growth within the region, and the North Boambee Valley area is a targeted area for future housing.

By Emma DARBIN