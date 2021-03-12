North Coast cricket juniors represent Northern NSW in Canberra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR of the North Coast’s best junior cricketers have represented their region at the State Challenge in Canberra.

Pat Rose (Coffs Colts), Quinn Cooper (Valleys Cricket), James Lobb (Harwood) and Maison Simmons (Harwood) were part of the under 14 Northern NSW team which competed at the NSW Under 14’s State Challenge in the nation’s capital.

The four North Coast players took on other regions from across the state as they represented the Northern NSW region.

The four talented juniors started their representative tournament against NSW South East.

Quinn Cooper top scored with 20 for Northern NSW in a losing effort.

Next up for Northern NSW was a match against NSW South West.

Northern NSW finished all out for 146 with James Lobb scoring 27 and Quinn Cooper scoring 23.

NSW South West would win by four wickets as they finished on 6/147.

Pat Rose took 2/18 from his four overs, while James Lobb took 2/39 from 7 overs.

Coffs Colts player Pat Rose was familiar with his three Northern NSW teammates, having played with them and against them in representative teams.

“I’ve played with Quinn, James and Maison before, and we are all good mates,” he said.

Rose shared with News Of The Area the two players who inspired him the most.

“My favourite bowler is Pat Cummins as I’m a pace bowler and that’s why I like him,” he said.

“And my favourite batsman is Steve Smith because he has good mental strength.”

Rose certainly made the most of his second match in Canberra.

“I was lucky enough to open the bowling and getting two wickets was the highlight,” he said.

“I got one of the openers out and one of the next batsmen who came in in either three or four.”

The young bowler embraced the challenge of taking on the state’s best junior players.

“I think they were the best I have played and I liked the challenge of playing them,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS