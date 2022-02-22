North Coast Festival of Flavour coming to the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOOD and beverage producers, farmers, restaurateurs, brewers, distillers and winemakers across the Coffs Coast are getting behind the North Coast Festival of Flavour taking place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March 2022.

The open weekend festival will provide visitors to the region with a range of foodie experiences from sampling the region’s fresh organic produce at local markets and farm gates, to brewery and distillery tastings and world-class eateries up and down the North Coast.

“The North Coast Festival of Flavour is an exciting and dynamic event that will see our operators open their doors and put on special activations that will provide visitors with rare insights or unique and special offerings,” Michael Thurston, General Manager, Destination North Coast told News Of The Area.

“The Coffs industry has certainly got behind the concept with a host of amazing events happening across the area over the weekend of the festival.

“You can taste some fantastic locally produced beverages and food at the Moonee Beach Hotel’s ‘Flavours of the Coast Festival’, attend a dinner hosted by the head brewer at King Tide Brewing who will match their beers with the different courses, enjoy a long lunch matched with craft beers at the Woopi Brewing Co, tuck in to the tailored offerings from the chefs at the Surf Club Restaurant & Bar Coffs Harbour and much more over the weekend,” said Michael.

“To plan for and to make the most of the event, visitors are encouraged to visit the North Coast Flavour Trails, a dynamic digital platform that gives consumers the ability to explore the array of options available across the North Coast,” said Event Coordinator, Sherry Price.

“The North Coast Flavour Trails platform will house all of the relevant information on the events happening across the North Coast on 26 and 27 March and will also be the ultimate assistant on the day, highlighting special offers and events, mapping routes between venues and providing all the tools you need to have an amazing day sampling the best of North Coast food, beverages and produce.”

Michael Thurston added, “As excited as we are about igniting the taste buds of visitors to the North Coast, the event is also an opportunity to provide support to an industry that has suffered significantly throughout Covid-19.

“In view of this we wanted to create an event that enables all relevant venues and operators to participate and benefit.

“In addition, we want consumers to explore our region far and wide, uncovering the depth of amazing food, beverage and agri-tourism experiences the North Coast offers.”

The North Coast Festival of Flavour region extends from Byron Bay to the Barrington Coast.

Festival of Flavours is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, in alignment with its ambition to make NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.visitnsw.com/north-coast-festival-of-flavour.

By Andrea FERRARI