North Coast Football back in training for the 2021 Season

NORTH Coast Football (NCF) resumed training this week in preparation for the upcoming season which starts in March at Lake Macquarie.

North Coast Football CEO, Andrew Woodward is looking forward to a smoother 2021 season.

“North Coast Football’s Player Development Program recommenced this week with players preparing for what will hopefully be an uninterrupted season,” said Andrew.

“The pandemic in 2020 resulted in three stops and starts to the season for four NCF teams ranging from 13s to 16s, NCF will open their season on Saturday 13 March 2020, playing away to Weston Workers at Lake Macquarie.”

Despite the Covid-19 interruptions, North Coast Football managed to complete a full season in 2020 and finished the year on a high note when the juniors walked onto C.ex International Stadium with the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar.

The lucky youngsters played two entertaining exhibition matches during the half-time interval of the A-League trial match in front of two thousand football fans.

Local soccer mum Samamtha Montgomery Thomas said she was ‘stoked’ the juniors had such an opportunity.

“It was great the local SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) kids got the rare opportunity to play at the half time A-League game and to experience playing in such an exciting atmosphere at our Coffs International Stadium, definitely a highlight for them,” said Samantha.

Seasoned football coach Nathan Silvy is looking forward to the new campaign and working with new players.

“Players and coaches are excited to be back on the pitch for the season ahead, we are encouraged by the group of players we have and look forward to seeing how they further develop their football skills in 2021,” Mr Silvy.

By David WIGLEY