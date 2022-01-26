North Coast Football Call Out For More Referees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football (NCF) put out a call for more referees to cater for the increasing growth of football on the Coffs Coast.

NCF anticipates football’s popularity will grow further with interest generated by the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and NZ and the opening of the synthetic pitches in Coffs Harbour for six-a-side football.

In a record year for player numbers in 2021 where over 5,000 players turned out in approximately 160 matches each weekend, 90 of which required a referee and sideline officials.

The North Coast has around 70 active referees who officiate in multiple matches each week and are seeking to bolster the numbers with training courses in February.

NCF is planning to commence mid-week six-a-side competitions at the new $12 million synthetic fields at Coffs Sport and Leisure Park in April, matches will occur several nights a week and require referees.

NCF General Manager Andrew Woodward explained some of the financial and personal benefits of becoming a referee.

“Referees can earn anywhere between $25 and $113 a match, and this is tax-free as the government classifies it as a hobby.

“Refereeing is a great way to get into the game or keep involved after finishing as a player.

“A referee is in the centre of the action and critical to the success of matches and the game of football as a whole.

“We’ll provide referees with ongoing training and mentoring to ensure they have the support they need to have fun and be successful.

“It’s also a great way to make some extra cash as we’ll be offering football all year round on more than just weekends.

“Good referees are critical to the success of football, and we have lots of great opportunities for both young and older match officials in the years ahead,” said Woodward.

Courses for referees in Coffs Harbour are on Saturday 19 and 20 February 2022.

To become a referee, a person must be over 13 years of age and undertake brief coursework.

More details are at https://ncf.link/refereeingcourses.

By David WIGLEY