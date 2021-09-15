North Coast Football concludes with finals series unable to be completed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football announced the conclusion of the 2021 football season following the government announcement that community sport would not be permitted until later in the year.

Although the regular season came to an end during the recent lockdown, the announcement means the top four teams in each division will not get the opportunity to play the finals series.

Andrew Woodward, General Manager, North Coast Football said it was a disappointing way to end the season.

“That’s a highly disappointing way to end the season, we were within touching distance of the finals, we were having a great season, the play was passionate, and the rivalries were growing.

“The finals were shaping up as interesting contests with no one ruling out some surprises.

“Eighty matches were played in first grade, delivering nearly 500 goals, the skill level and intensity increased this year, as did the standing of the competition.

“The global pandemic disrupted our first and second years of CPL, it will be back next year, bigger and better.

“Hopefully, we can get a complete and uninterrupted season in – third time lucky,” said Andrew.

By David WIGLEY