North Coast Football holds Annual Awards

NORTH Coast Football (NCF) held their annual awards ceremony last Wednesday with Miller Harwood winning National Premier League Youth Player of the Year.

Miller travels from Armidale to Coffs Harbour three days a week for training and then every weekend to play in Coffs Harbour or catch the team bus to Newcastle.

Alex Nolan, NCF Head of Coaching and Player Development, explained what Miller brings to the team.

“Miller’s dedication is second to none, not only does he spend 12-15hrs a week in a car travelling to and from training to be a part of our program but the energy he brings to each session is second to none.

“Miller has the natural talent and the drive to go on and play at the top level and he shows that at training and in games each and every time,” said Alex.

The National Premier League sees North Coast compete against teams from Newcastle, the Hunter Valley and Mid-Coast in 22 home and away matches.

News Of The Area spoke to NCF Under 15s coach Nathan Silvy who shared a defining moment which turned around their season.

“We had a straight talking conversation halfway through the season and asked ourselves the question whether eighth position is where we deserved to be?

“And is this where we want to be?

“And what are we going to do about it?

“We had to be honest with ourselves and it was a defining moment in the season because from that point onwards we didn’t drop a single point.

“It was a pity finals were cancelled as we were in red hot form and ready for a crack at the premiership.

“The bulk of the team will go on with us in the 2022 season in the under 16s, so we are looking forward to getting on the pitch very soon,” said Nathan.

By David WIGLEY