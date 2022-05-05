North Coast Football juniors complete clean sweep of wins over Adamstown Rosebuds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football won four matches from four against Newcastle’s Adamstown Rosebuds in the National Premier League last Sunday.

The North Coast scored a whopping 27 goals throughout the day, with the under 13s winning 11-0, under 14s winning 7-1, 15s winning 6-3 and the under 16s finishing the clean sweep with a 3-2 win.

Head coach Alex Nolan was pleased with the clean sweep but wasn’t getting carried away with the results.

“On a day with perfect football weather, we managed to clinch a win in the U16s to make it four wins from four games.

“For me it’s not the results that matter, it’s the players facing new challenges each week and trying to find solutions.

“Today we were able to overcome some tough situations and take the three points.

“We had some players step up out of their comfort zone this week and it was pleasing to see them step-up to the occasion.

“A special shout out to Kai Veneziano who stepped up an age group and found the back of the net in the final seconds of the game to give the U16’s a 3-2 win,” said Alex.

The North Coast hit the road on Saturday 7 May to face Newcastle Olympic FC at Lake Macquarie.

By David WIGLEY