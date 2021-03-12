North Coast football juniors to improve their skills at school holiday clinics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast’s football juniors will get the chance to improve their skills over the Easter school holidays.

North Coast Football will be holding school holiday clinics at the Coffs Sport & Leisure Park on Wednesday, 7 April, and Thursday, 8 April.

Clinics will also be held at Grafton’s Rushforth Park on Wednesday, 14 April, and Thursday, 15 April.

The clinics are open to girls and boys aged between 8 and 11.

The clinics are led by North Coast Football’s Technical Director, Jack Dover, and it’s FFA accredited SAP and NPL coaches.

The North Coast Football clinic is focused on mastering the FFA Four Core Skills.

The clinics commence with technique training in the morning, progressing to a small-sided games tournament to apply the skills participants have learned in the morning program in a series of matches.

Mastering the ball in different football activities is central to the clinic to encourage development and prepare players for plenty of games, including their own World Cup.

North Coast Football General Manager Andrew Woodward told News Of The Area that clinics would have fewer spots available this year, so as to better help focus on implementing skills.

“We had really good numbers last year, but this year we will have lesser numbers and provide a greater training experience,” he said.

“It will be two days of high level training, and we’re trying to offer players involved in the Skill Acquisition Program,

“But we’re also in the business of fun, and anyone is welcome.”

The clinics will strictly comply with the COVID-19 guidelines, which all local clubs and North Coast Football follow.

Participants need to bring snacks, water, sun-cream, football boots and shin-pads.

Anyone interested in attending the clinics can book and pay for a spot at the North Coast Football website.

By Aiden BURGESS