North Coast Football release key dates for 2022

NORTH Coast Football has released the key dates for its upcoming seasons in 2022.

North Coast Football’s Community Football competitions kick off with Round 1 on Saturday, 2 April.

The 2022 Community Football seasons will consist of 18 rounds with the finals series to be played in September, culminating with the grand finals on Saturday, 17 September.

North Coast Football’s Community Football competitions feature junior and senior competitions in the Coffs Harbour region, as well as teams featured in the Clarence.

The third annual Coastal Premier League (CPL) season kicks off on Saturday, 2 April.

The 2022 CPL season will feature an additional two teams with Bellingen FC and the Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United FC set to enter the competition.

The third CPL season will feature 12 teams playing over a 22-round season with the grand final to be decided on Saturday, 17 September.

Coffs Harbour’s best junior players get their representative seasons underway on 5 March, with the opening round of the National Premier League season.

North Coast Football’s junior representative sides will take on other regions over a 26-round season with the semi-finals and grand finals to be played in September.

Next year’s Football Federation Australia (FFA) Cup gets underway on Saturday, 12 February, as local clubs take part in the annual national knockout competition.

The North Coast Football Zone Championships will be held in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, 24 September.

By Aiden BURGESS