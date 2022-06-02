North Coast Football score fifteen in Cooks Hill National Premier League clashes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football won all three matches against Cooks Hill United in the National Premier League scoring a whopping 15 goals.

The under 13s and 15s set the tone both winning 4-1 before the under 14s scored a magnificent seven goals to win 7-0.

Whilst the performance looked polished on the field, under 14s coach Josh Brown shared some of the challenges behind the scenes.

“The weekend’s game against Cooks Hill United was really pleasing for me.

“Particularly, facing big player shortages and nursing a few injuries, the team was able to put together a solid performance across the park.

“The game allowed us to make some changes to some of our usual key positions, structures and processes.

“It was great to see the team adapt well to the changes, some great goals scored off the back of some really good possession and build up play.”

The under 14s are currently second on the ladder, five points ahead of third placed New Lambton who have a game in hand.

As the teams approached the halfway point of the season, Josh reflected on the season so far.

“It’s been a really solid first half of the season from the team,” he said.

“As is usually the case, the NPL competition has thrown up some quality opposition and for the most part, the 14s have taken to the task.

“Currently sitting second on the ladder, just below the undefeated Broadmeadow Magic, the hard work on the training pitch and the amazing individual talent that this team is brimming with has them sitting exactly where they deserve to be.

“Most impressive being the few ‘come from behind wins’, where we were able to remain calm, believe in our processes and grind out the wins.

“The team continues to improve weekly, with a handful already on the cusp of state selection for the national championships and we’re looking in great shape heading into the back half of the season.

“With the consistency they have shown so far I have no doubt we’ll be playing finals football.

“As we approach half-way through the season the North Coast are in contention for a top four finish on all fronts,” said Josh.

By David WIGLEY