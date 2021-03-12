North Coast Football to have record numbers as it bounces back from COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOOTBALL across Northern NSW and the North Coast has defied the odds and bounced back to record player numbers for the upcoming season despite the disruption of the global pandemic.

North Coast Football has seen player registrations slightly increase as at the same period in 2019, and increase substantially from this time last year.

As of 3 March, registrations across North Coast Football were up to 3,472, a 2% increase on 2019, and an impressive 12% increase on 2020.

Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said the increase in registrations was due to the resilience shown by local clubs in the face of COVID-19.

“We believe the trend is reflective of the community’s confidence of the pandemic recovery, the desire to return to social interaction and the resilience and dedication of club volunteers who battled through the challenges of last season,” he said.

“Clubs in 2020 who banned together, worked within the restrictions of COVID-19 and got on the pitch in a modified season are being rewarded now, through the return of loyal players.”

North Coast Football General Manager Andrew Woodward told News Of the Area that North Coast Football had seen the highest player increase of any Northern NSW region so far in 2021.

“Early registration numbers have shown that North Coast Football is performing the best out of Northern NSW,” he said.

“Our numbers are the most positive out of the seven Northern NSW zones.

“We have seen a greater rebound in the senior level and really strong growth in entry level football.

“We were confident there would be a bounce back from 2020, and it’s great to see a return to 2019 participation numbers.”

The various North Coast Football seasons get underway over the next month.

The North Coast Football junior representative teams kick off their National Premier League Youth season tomorrow, when they travel to take on Weston Workers FC at Lake Macquarie.

The second Coastal Premier League season kicks off on 10 April, while the North Coast Football’s Community Football competitions get underway on 17 April.

As he looked ahead to the 2021 season, Woodward said he was excited to see the latest Coastal Premier League in action, as well as a sense of normality returning to the football schedule.

“What we’re mostly keen for is business as usual and football on a sunny Saturday afternoon,” he said.

“Just having a normal season again will be good, as last time it was a compacted season with midweek rounds, and now we know we shouldn’t have any and just play on the weekend which will be welcomed by everyone.

“And with the Coastal Premier League there were some really good rivalries between North and South teams which started to build momentum before it stopped,

“The players enjoyed the higher level of competition and enjoyed playing in a competition with a broad appeal.”

Parents and players are reminded there is still time to register with most clubs across northern NSW accepting player registrations.

To find a club and register visit www.northernnswfootball.com.au

Parents are reminded to claim the NSW Government Active Kids Voucher for $100 off their child’s registration fee.

By Aiden BURGESS