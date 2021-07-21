North Coast Football Under 15s eyeing semi final berth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football under 15s kept their chances of a semi finals berth alive with two wins last weekend in the National Premier League.

On Saturday the under 15s defeated fourth placed Valentine FC 2-1 and then backed up the following day to overcome Edgeworth FC 3-2.

A penalty save from Marlo Mayo kept North Coast ahead after a spectacular strike from Luke Featherston from outside the penalty area.

It’s been a big turnaround for the 15s who lost 5-1 to Edgeworth FC last month and lost 4-2 to Valentine FC earlier in the season.

New head coach Alex Nolan is pleased with the team’s development as finals approach.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see the U15s continue their push for the finals, coach Nathan Silvy has built a great culture within the 15s and it was a must win weekend for them to get into the top 4.

“A credit to each member of the squad for their efforts over the season and they deserve to get that finals football,” said Alex.

North Coast Football’s results have improved across the board over the last couple of months which Alex attributes to setting high expectations.

“Our focus over the last two months has been high expectations of self and of others.

“This is starting to show on the field, with all teams not only improving in results, but also implementing their game model to a higher level.

“It was always going to be a massive challenge for the squads last week with a game in Lake Macquarie on Saturday followed by a game on Sunday at home.

“Recovery becomes hard when you are sitting on a bus for four hours after a game but all sides stuck to the challenges for their back to back.

“It’s a testament to the players and coaching staff that all eight games over the weekend were improvements on our last games against Valentine and Edgeworth,” said Alex.

By David WIGLEY