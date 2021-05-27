North Coast Footballers identified and invited to participate in the Talent Support Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEN players from North Coast Football have been identified and invited to participate in cycle one of the Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) Talent Support Program (TSP).

TSP is a national program implemented by NNSWF for the most talented players to provide a best practice, high-quality training environment that supplements their existing club participation and assists players in maximising their potential.

TSP in the regional zones is inclusive of male and female players in the 13s, 14s and 15s age groups where players are identified following nominations from Technical Directors as well through talent ID camps and match visits conducted by NNSWF’s team of Technical Advisors, led by NNSWF and Newcastle Jets Technical Director Kew Jaliens.

North Coast’s ten selected players commenced the program earlier this week which is one extra session per week to compliment their club training.

The players will train for 10 weeks where they will be assessed, reviewed and may be retained or released for the subsequent cycle based on performance, development, behaviour, attitude, potential and the individual needs of each player.

Under 15s coach Nathan Silvy also added, “The TSP also provides players with opportunities to represent Northern NSW Football at National Youth Championships and potentially transition from NPL and WPL to A-League and W-League academies.”

Loki Marchant’s father Duncan is amongst the proud parents.

“I think all the NCF parents are proud of these kids representing our area.

“It’s not easy for these young athletes competing five hours away and at such a high standard but from what I’ve seen, they definitely deserve it,” said Duncan.

By David WIGLEY