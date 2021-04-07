North Coast footballers selected for Northern New South Wales Football

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Footballers Georgia Silvy and Bo Bodnai have been selected to represent Northern New South Wales Football and will play at the National Youth Competition in October.

Georgia and Bo have been playing for North Coast Football for 6 years and impressed the selectors in trials last November when they made the final 28 and again in January this year when they were selected in the final squad of 17.

The talented girls join their NNSWF teammates and coaches next week for a three day training camp in Newcastle and Sydney.

In another coup for female football on the North Coast, Alice Webster was selected in the final 28 of the girls under 15’s Northern NSW team and travels to Newcastle and Sydney again next week for three more days of training and trials.

Seven boys from North Coast Football have made the last 33 – Riley Carniato, Jack Lemair, Loki Marchant, Jak Snowling, Harrison Hawkins, Kai Mukawa and Miller Harwood will also complete their trials next week.

Under 15’s coach Nathan Silvy praised the efforts and the vital experience this brings,

“They’ve been working hard in training and have a great attitude, it’s going to be an excellent opportunity to compete on the national stage in a big stadium, one you will never forget.

“It’s also going to be an excellent experience for those who don’t make it, they know they are on the fringe of making the team and will get a better understanding of what it takes to progress to the next level,” said Silvy.

By David WIGLEY