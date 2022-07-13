North Coast Force teams take part in Northern NSW Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Force representative teams have spent their school holidays taking on the best young footballers in Northern NSW.

The Force sides represented their region on home ground at the Northern NSW Championship in Coffs Harbour.

The three-day carnival got underway on Monday at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and Bruce Barnier Fields.

North Coast Force’s five teams were among the 27 teams in six age groups, as they took on other regions including the Central Coast, Hunter, Hunter Country, Hunter Metro, and Illawarra.

The carnival hasn’t been held since 2019 due to COVID-19, with Community Football Manager Paul Taylor stating this year would be the biggest yet.

“Since we last staged this event, Hunter has split itself into two programs, Metro and Country, and we’ve also added the Youth Girls 13 and 15 age groups,” he said.

“In addition to the Force, Hunter Metro, and Hunter Country, we’ll also have the Illawarra Storm and Central Coast teams.

“There will be over 600 junior players taking part in more than 80 matches across the three days.”

North Coast Force sides are coming off a solid showing at the recent Hunter Carnival held over the June long weekend.

The North Coast Force is part of a representative program run by AFL North Coast, which offers teams at the Under 13, Under 15, Under 17, Under 13 Youth Girls, and Under 17 Youth Girls levels.

By Aiden BURGESS