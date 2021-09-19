North Coast Lovebites facilitators run 1300km to raise funds in Run Against Violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS week a team of 20 Love Bites facilitators from across the North Coast will complete the Run Against Violence, which they started on August 30, and will see the team complete 1300km of running.

The group includes representatives from police, health, education, the Regional NSW office and more.



Run Against Violence is a volunteer organisation that has recently joined forces with the National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (NAPCAN) to help ensure that every teenager in Australia can have the opportunity to learn about what healthy relationships look like for them.

Funds raised from this year’s event will be supporting NAPCAN to enhance and expand its Love Bites Program.

Regional Domestic and Family Violence Co-ordinator for Coffs Harbour Police Kiah Bowen explained, “As a team, we had to run the kilometre distance of running from Broken Hill to Sydney; we individually upload our kilometres each day onto an app, you have to upload your evidence with a running app so there is no cheating, and then our team little logo running man moves across a map from Broken hill to Sydney. It’s pretty cool!”

Ange, a team member from Regional NSW said, “I have been involved in Love Bites since its inception on the North Coast many years ago, when it was first developed.

“I have seen how valuable the program is and am aware of the positive feedback from both schools who deliver the program, and the students that participate.

“I see early intervention as an important element to reducing domestic and family violence.

“Love Bites gives young people the knowledge and tools to identify what constitutes a respectful relationship and what doesn’t.

“I wanted to join the Run Against Violence challenge as all monies raised will be directed to the Love Bites program.

“The more facilitators trained, the more Love Bites delivery and this will significantly benefit our young people’s lives.”

For more information about the Run Against Violence go to https://www.runagainstviolence.com/how-to-participate.

By David TUNE