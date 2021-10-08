North Coast Men of League host annual fundraiser

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE North Coast branch of Men of League are holding their annual fundraising luncheon on 30 October and the message from President Peter Barret is that “Coffs Harbour needs to get out”.

“Following the lockdowns and all of the cancelled events, Coffs Harbour needs to get out and we are holding our annual charity luncheon on 30 October to help raise money for Rugby League and local charities.

“It’s at the Coffs Harbour Race Track and it’s the best race day of the year, the Derby, with former stars of the game as our guest speakers,” said Peter.

The North Coast branch of the Men of the League was set up sixteen years ago by a dedicated volunteer committee who host fundraisers, conduct wellbeing visits and contribute to help the Foundation care for the men, women and children of the rugby league community.

“Men of League is the biggest sporting charity in AustraliaIia.

“At the North Coast branch we visit hospitals from Grafton to Macksville and raise money for junior league but we do need more participation from former and current players,” said Peter.

By David WIGLEY