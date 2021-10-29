North Coast on the vaccination home stretch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast COVID-19 vaccination figures indicate more than 90% of people aged 15 years and over in our region will be fully vaccinated by mid-November.

As travel restrictions ease across NSW from 1 November the region is now better prepared and protected to deal with the expected influx of visitors.



Healthy North Coast Chief Executive Officer Julie Sturgess said the region had made great progress in recent weeks.

“Our first dose coverage is tracking above the national average and is on par with the NSW rate,” Ms Sturgess said.

“There is every reason to believe that those who have had their first jab will also have their second.

“This is a remarkable achievement, but we can’t afford to be complacent.

“There is still more work to be done.

“To truly become a community with immunity we need to ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated and I would urge anyone still unvaccinated to come forward and book an appointment through the Vaccine Clinic Finder.”

Healthy North Coast’s latest figures show that first doses across the region are currently at 92% and second doses – meaning fully vaccinated – are at 74%.

“Second dose coverage is still a bit behind the NSW rate, however this is to be expected as the North Coast is playing catch up due to earlier supply constraints,” Ms Sturgess said.

“The good news is that second dose coverage in the LGAs of Byron, Lismore, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Nambucca has increased by 8% since last week.

Bellingen, Ballina, Kempsey and Richmond Valley increased by 7%. Tweed, Kyogle and Port Macquarie-Hastings rose by 6%.

“I am pleased to say our communities continue to show strong support for vaccination and are following through with their second dose appointments.”

Ms Sturgess said she wanted to remind parents that COVID vaccines are available for children aged 12-14 years.

National data shows 69% of children in this age group are vaccinated with their first dose and 34% are vaccinated with two doses.

Regional data is currently not available for this age group.

“With the imminent return of tourism to our region, it is more important than ever for all members of our community to have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as we know the virus will continue to circulate,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Ahead of this influx of visitors, we are also working with GPs and clinics to help them boost their operational planning and manage the risks.

“I would also urge people to remain vigilant about their personal hygiene and to follow standard safe practices to protect themselves and others as our borders open to interstate and international travellers.”

How to protect yourself and others

Get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Always check in and out, wherever you can.

Wear a face mask when required.

Get tested if you have the mildest of symptoms – even if you have been double vaccinated.

Self-isolate until you get a negative test result.

Practise good hygiene. Wash your hands often and well.

Gather outdoors or in large well-ventilated indoor spaces.

Physically distance where you can.

To find a provider and book an appointment, access the online Vaccine Clinic Finder.

By Sandra MOON