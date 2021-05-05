North Coast Open attracts best in the land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STARTING this morning, the Coffs Harbour Squash Centre will be buzzing for three days with its first Professional Squash Association (PSA) and graded tournament since Covid-19 came into effect more than 12 months ago.

The tour guidelines have been welcomed by the Australian players, who are eager to be getting back into action in the North Coast Open at the Korora courts.

Australian Open Champion Rhys Dowling (NT) will be the number two seed in the men’s draw and top seed for the Open is fellow Territorian Joseph White.

Nicholas Calvert (Qld) and Malaysian Bryan Lim are the number three and four seeds.

These players are all based in Brisbane but will encounter tough opponents with the winners of first round matches.

Jack Hudson (Tas) against David Turner (Qld) looks a likely match with the winner to meet the top seed in tonight’s quarter finals. The winner of the Solaman Nowrozi (Qld) and Dylan Molinaro (Vic) match is set to meet Calvert.

Nowrozi has previously been a competitor in Coffs Harbour and is looking forward to returning to one of his favourite events.

The Women’s Open brings together one of the strongest line ups in Australia this year for the Challenge with top seed Jessica Turnbull (Qld) possibly meeting Maggie Marshall (Tas) in the quarter finals, the winner facing a likely meeting with Christine Nunn (Vic) in Saturday’s semi-finals.

In the bottom half of the draw, special interest will focus on homegrown number two seed Tamika Hunt who has been one of the form players on the women’s circuit this year making a return after a two-year absence.

Hunt’s first match will be against the winner of the Jeccica Osborne v Heather Pilley match.

A quarter final between number four seed Selena Shaikh and unseeded Alex Hayden (SA) could prove to be one of the best matches on Friday night for a spot in Saturday’s semi against Hunt.

It’s a great opportunity for local spectators to come to the Squash Centre in Korora and see the quality of players taking part for World Ranking points, as both Hunt and Nunn were Australian Commonwealth Games representatives in 2018.

“We are very pleased to acknowledge the support of sponsors in bringing the North Coast Open Challenger Tour 3 to the Coffs Coast Region,” the Coffs Harbour Squash centre’s Peter Saxby said.

“This is the first tournament of this class here in Australia and we are confident that the event will be a great success.

“Special thanks to Coffs Harbour City Council for their support in bringing the event to Coffs Harbour starting on Friday.”

The tournament program will start this morning at 10am for both Open Men and Women’s events.

Members of the public and visitors are welcome to come to the Squash Centre any time during the weekend and entry is free.

Visitors are encouraged to observe the Covid-19 guidelines that will be in place throughout the event but there will be plenty of vantage points for viewing the action.

PROGRAM

Friday

10am – First Round Men and Women Open

6pm – Official Welcome to Players

6.15pm – Quarterr Finals Men’s and Women’s Open

Saturday

2pm – Semi Finals Women’s Open

3pm – Semi Finals Men’s Open

Sunday

1pm – Women Open Final

2pm – Mens Open Final

3.15pm – Conclusion and all presentations will follow.