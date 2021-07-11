North Coast pharmacies to administer AstraZeneca vaccine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE North Coast pharmacies will soon join the COVID-19 vaccination rollout to help vaccinate residents aged over 60 with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

These include Bellingen Pharmacy, Dorrigo Plateau Pharmacy and The Urunga Pharmacy.

They are part of 22 pharmacies across regional and rural NSW soon to begin administering the AstraZeneca jab as part of a pilot program.

The AstraZeneca vaccinations will only be available to those aged over 60 who provide written consent for the vaccine.

The first NSW pharmacies to administer the vaccine from mid-July will be located at Gulgong, Narromine, Walcha, Dungog, Dunedoo and Merriwa where access to a GP or vaccine clinic is more limited due to geography.

There is currently significant demand for vaccination bookings across NSW and this new vaccination pathway is hoped to make it easier for the people right across the State to get their jab.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian continued to urge the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at her daily press conference on Monday morning.

“There aren’t enough of us vaccinated to keep everybody safe,” Premier Berejiklian stated.

It is expected that additional pharmacies will join the COVID-19 vaccination program in the future.