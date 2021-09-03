North Coast rates for first dose COVID vaccine beat State and Federal averages

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHANCES are if you are eligible for one of the Covid-19 vaccines you will have had your first jab.

That’s according to the latest vaccination rates released by Healthy North Coast.



The figures reveal that for first vaccinations as of August 23 the North Coast has passed 50 percent vaccination rates and are at 54 percent which is above the Australia wide average of 52 percent.

When it comes to having had the second dose we fall slightly behind the state and federal rates.

Vaccination rates for the second dose on the North Coast is at 28t percent while the state average is 31 percent and Australia wide it is 30.

The data represents all doses reported to that date and Healthy North Coast acknowledges it may not represent all doses as there can be delays between administering and recording the doses.

Nevertheless, Healthy North Coast Chief Executive Julie Sturgess said it was pleasing to see the steady increase in the number of people receiving their first and second jabs.

“As much of Australia is in lockdown or restricted in one way or another, people are realising that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect themselves and their community,” Ms Sturgess said.

At a state level NSW vaccination rates are increasing at a faster rate than the national and regional rate with more than 59 percent of people aged over fifteen vaccinated.

This is likely due to the significant push to support Sydneysiders to get vaccinated.

Overall rates in our region have been increasing about four to five percent a week, which is on par with national vaccination trends.

There continues to be strong demand for the Pfizer vaccine, outstripping current supplies.

All people aged sixteen to 39 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine from 30 August 2021.

Bookings are not yet available but will be able to be made through the Vaccine Eligibility Checker at https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility.

“From mid-September and into October, we will see an additional fifty thousand extra doses of Pfizer vaccine supplied to general practices across our region,” Ms Sturgess said.

“By October, on average, we’ll have about twice as many weekly doses available to our communities.

“Starting next month, an additional seventy general practices will be delivering Pfizer vaccine as well as AstraZeneca.

“So, there’ll be increased access to local GPs to book appointments and get protected from COVID-19,” she said.

“Once again, I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to make it a priority.”

The best way for all people to find out when and where to book a vaccination is by going to the Department of Health website and using the Vaccine Eligibility Checker.

By Sandra MOON