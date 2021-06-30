North Coast Squash Players Selected for NSW Combined High Schools team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIGH School Squash teams flocked to Coffs Harbour last week to play in the New South Wales Combined High Schools competition.

Sam Moriz from Coffs Harbour and sisters Elle and Bray Thornhill from Dorrigo were selected for the NSW state team and will represent NSW at the interstate teams event and compete against New Zealand in the 2021 Tasman Challenge.

After three days of doubles and singles squash the North Coast finished in fourth position in both the boys and girls team event.

North Coast’s Team Manager Col Hocking gave News Of The Area some insights into the competition.

“This competition is a good pathway into the New South Wales Combined High School team, the first couple of days are team events followed by the individual events.

“In previous years we’ve had players make the NSW squad and go onto make the national team and travel to New Zealand to play in the Trans-Tasman Challenge.

“The facilities at Coffs Harbour Squash Club are world class, teams enjoy travelling up here and playing on the courts.

“The competition spans over three days so many families also take the opportunity to have a mini break whilst up here,” said Col.

By David WIGLEY