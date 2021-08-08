North Coast Surf Life Saving Clubs Awards of Excellence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINALISTS from the North Coast SLSNSW branches have been selected to represent their club at the Surf Life Saving NSW Awards of Excellence 2021.

Selected by their fellow lifesavers they are recognised for their Surf Life Saving achievements and contributions to their local communities and they now go up against nominees from other branches for the chance to receive a state award.



Sawtell SLSC’s Anthea Martin, named Administrator of the Year, told News Of The Area, “I’ve been a volunteer surf life saver with Sawtell SLSC for 12 years now, having joined when our children were doing nippers.

“Remaining involved with the Club gives me a sense of achievement and community involvement.

“I believe everyone should do some volunteer work to give back to their community.

“We all need to work together and support each other – particularly now during these challenging times.

“I am humbled by the nomination and know that I would not be able to do the work without the assistance and support of my nominator, mentor and former TAFE accounting teacher, Club Secretary, Bruce Macphail.”

Sawtell SLSC’s Andrew Martin, Official of the Year said, “I have been doing carnivals for over 15 years starting off doing water safety then progressing to an official for about 12-13 years.

“I really enjoy working with the other officials and seeing the competitors compete.

“There is a lot of work in organising carnivals.

“You get to meet a lot of people doing this work.

“Usually, I am one of the first on the beach and last off.”

Coffs Harbour SLSC member Mark Beavis, who received an Assessor of the Year nomination said, “It’s good to be recognised by my peers.”

Jim McCullagh, Urunga SLSC, awarded Volunteer of the Year is also Club Captain and Australian Champion for Beach Flags for his age category.

“I’ve been volunteering for 18 years and am involved with the Juniors, Water Safety and compete with the Masters.

“My role involves making sure we have enough volunteers, repairs of vehicles, club procurement and meeting club gear inspections – it’s an all-encompassing job.”

Neil Charles, awarded branch Coach of the Year, from Urunga SLSC, said, “We have an open arms policy with set sessions throughout the week which brings us 20-30 participants from local clubs.

“It creates a competitive environment with very good results – our club likes this proven formula for the success it’s given the club.”

By Andrea FERRARI