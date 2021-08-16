North Coast vaccination figures tracking NSW and Australian averages

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTRALIAN Government figures show the North Coast’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers are on par with NSW and Australian averages.

The Department of Health’s report on geographic vaccination rates, published on 2 August, highlights the percentages of eligible Australians who have received their first and second vaccination doses.

See the report at https://www.health.gov.au/resources/publications/covid-19-vaccination-geographic-vaccination-rates-2-august-2021.

Across the Healthy North Coast footprint from Port Macquarie to Tweed Heads, the figures are:

Location People aged > 15 who have received one dose People aged > 15 who have received two doses Mid North Coast 45.5% 17.5% Coffs Harbour – Grafton 41.7% 14.6% Richmond – Tweed 39.7% 17.2% 42.3% 16.43% NSW 42.2% 19.81% Australia 41.4 19.7%

On the North Coast, in the week to 3 August, 12,280 vaccine doses were given.

Since the rollout began in February this year, around 183,000 doses have been administered – 76% AstraZeneca and 24% Pfizer.

Healthy North Coast Chief Executive, Julie Sturgess, said that while the region’s second dose rate is slightly lower than State and national averages, it was in line with other regional areas of NSW.

“This discrepancy may be because in outbreak areas like Sydney, second doses of AstraZeneca are being brought forward,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Locally, we’re continuing to see solid vaccination numbers as people realise the importance of protecting themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“There is strong demand for Pfizer vaccine, which at the moment is exceeding supply both locally and nationally, with up to three months waiting time.

“Come mid-September we should start to see an increase in the supply of the Pfizer.”

The best way to find out when and where to book a vaccination is by using the Vaccine Eligibility Checker available at https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility?lang=en.