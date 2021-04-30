North Coast’s best junior Aussie Rules talent take on NSW regions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE North Coast’s best young Aussie Rules talent have represented their region at home in Coffs Harbour.

The North Coast Stingrays took part in the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association Australian Football Boys 15 and Under Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The Stingrays side took on other regions from across NSW on their home turf at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium and Coffs Leisure Park.

The Stingrays were one of ten teams from across the state taking part in the 3-day tournament.

The North Coast team comprised players from both the AFL North Coast and AFL Northern Rivers competitions.

The Stingrays started their championships with a match against South Coast narrowly going down 34-32.

After losing their second match against Riverina South West, the Stingrays won two matches in a row in comprehensive style beating Sydney West 71-15 and Sydney East 72-25.

The Stingrays would win their final match of the championships beating Hunter 41-22, finishing the championships with three wins from their five matches.

The North Coast Stingrays squad: (Club/school)

Wilson Baade (Nambucca Valley Lions/Nambucca Heads HS)

Jai Bowd (Bellingen Bulldogs/Bellingen HS)

Patrick Carey (Bellingen Bulldogs/Bellingen HS)

Max Cracknell (Northern Beaches Blues/Woolgoolga HS)

Serge Denblyden (Northern Beaches Blues/Woolgoolga HS)

Riley Laverty (Nambucca Valley Lions/Macksville HS)

Angus McFarlane (Northern Beaches Blues/Woolgoolga HS)

Latrell Mundine (Grafton Tigers/South Grafton HS)

Sam Petch (Grafton Tigers/South Grafton HS)

Zane Quay (Northern Beaches Blues/Woolgoolga HS)

Tane Skinner (Sawtell Toormina Saints/Toormina HS)

Josh Vassallo (Grafton Tigers/South Grafton HS)

By Aiden BURGESS