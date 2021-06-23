North Coast’s under 15s move into the Top Four in the National Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football under 15s defeated the New Lambton Jaffas 3-0 in the National Premier League last Sunday at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park.

The three points elevated the North Coast 15s into the top four of the competition to put them in contention for a semi finals berth after round 14 of the 22 round competition.

NCF Coach Nathan Silvy praised Sam Fisher who controlled the game from the back.

“The NCF 15s had a 3-0 win on Sunday against New Lambton, we played really well in patches and took our chances.

“Moving forward we need to be more consistent and concentrate for the full game, Sam Fisher was exceptional for us and controlled the game from the back,” said Nathan.

NCF under 16s are currently in fifth position with a game in hand on their closest rivals but lost ground after going down 5-1 to competition heavyweights New Lambton.

The under 14s went down 3-1 and the 13s lost 5-2 in two competitive matches against the New Lambton Jaffas.

North Coast Football’s next match is against Edgeworth FC on Saturday 26 June at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

By David WIGLEY