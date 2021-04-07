North East Tennis players compete in Bathurst state event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME of the best junior tennis players from the North East of NSW travelled to Bathurst to participate in the under 12’s teams event last weekend.

North East Tennis competed against regional teams from North West, Central West, Northumberland, Metro, South East and South West in sunny conditions at Bathurst.

The North East Tennis boys team finished in 6th place and the girls finished in 7th place, boys team manager Kylie Hunt from Nambucca Heads was encouraged by the performances given the step up in class.

“What a wonderful two days for the boys and girls, they were provided with a team experience that they normally don’t get the opportunity to do, playing against the top ranked players in the state, in the twelve and under age category,” said Kylie.

Jaime McDonagh, girls’ team manager and tennis coach from Forster praised the competitive spirit.

“The girls played competitively for 7th and 8th position, the boys team were the highest performing regional side, coming 6th in the playoffs, a fun weekend of singles and doubles was had by all,” said Jaime.

By David WIGLEY