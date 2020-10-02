Northcott’s Top Dating Tips for Successful Dating For People With DIsability

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROMANTIC relationships can be tricky for anyone, but for people living with a disability it can be even harder to meet someone.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The world of dating for people living with a disability has been made much easier of late.

Northcott, a local National Disability Insurance Scheme Provider supporting 80 clients in the Coffs Coast region, have been working with clients to access their Sexuality and Relationship Education service.

Northcott has developed Top Tips for Successful Dating which includes three videos with tips for people living with disabilities who are single and interested in dating.

The videos were created thanks to a grant from insurance brokerage firm InterRISK (now Austbrokers Corporate).

They were produced in response to the cancellation of a speed dating night due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The videos aim to allow people with disabilities to build on their social skills at home so they can be ready for venturing out and socialising again.

The video series covers three topics; how to approach someone that you find attractive, how to ask someone to go on a date and what to do on the first date and what to do after a first date.

Each video provides tips on those topics.

For local Northcott client Matthew Black, the videos make him feel more comfortable about finding true love.

Matthew is looking for a kind, lovely girl with a beautiful smile but hasn’t known how to go about it.

After watching the videos and working through the dating tips with his carer, Matthew says he has learnt a lot.

Some of the tips include not to stare for longer than three seconds and approaching people with a smile.

Matthew hasn’t had a partner before but feels more confident knowing some of the ways to go about starting a conversation with a potential romantic partner.

“I feel very comfortable and it makes me happy,” he said.

By Sandra MOON