Northern Beaches Blues storm into women’s grand final

The Blues qualified for this season’s premiership decider with a clinical 35-point win against the Port Macquarie Magpies in their preliminary final at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

The Blues won the territory battle early, with their forward pressure locking the ball in the Magpies defensive 50, as the Port side could hardly get the ball over their halfway line as the Blues took a 15-0 lead at quarter time.

It was one way traffic in the first half, as the Magpies struggled to break through the Blues stranglehold, as the constant pressure had the Pies under the pump forcing mistakes and turnovers as well leading to numerous holding the balls.

Two early goals to start the third quarter gave the Blues a 31-0 lead which sealed the contest and a grand final berth.

Beaches player and co-coach Gabbi Boyle said her side were starting to peak at the business end of the season.

“We only came into our own halfway through the season, and we had a lot of players that hadn’t played before,” she said.

“We came out strong today, and it was just our pressure and we were tackling well today.

“We all work for each other and have each other’s backs, and we play for each other.”

By Aiden BURGESS