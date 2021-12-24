Northern Beaches residents turn out for Aldi Moonee opening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 100 eager Christmas shoppers turned out to the highly anticipated opening of the new $2.5m Aldi Moonee Beach supermarket on Saturday 18 December, with even Santa and Mrs Claus making an appearance.

A long line of eager shoppers weaved its way through the length of Moonee Market shopping centre as locals waited for the store’s opening at 8am.



Santa, Mrs Claus and a Christmas Elf rewarded patient shoppers with $10 Aldi gift cards to spend in store as they lined up at the official opening.

An Aldi spokesperson stated that “it was an incredible turnout” and that the company was “thrilled to be here”.

“It’s been a long time coming,” the spokesperson said.

Aldi management thanked the local community at the opening for coming out and supporting the new store and for their patience.

“Enjoy the new shopping experience here at Moonee Market,” Aldi management stated to shoppers.

Following the formal cutting of the red ribbon by Aldi management, shoppers eagerly entered the new supermarket, providing Northern Beaches residents with another shopping alternative for their weekly groceries alongside Coles and Woolworths.

The new store is located inside the Moonee Market shopping centre where the Best and Less store and Dollar Tree discount store were formerly located.

The new Aldi supermarket will operate Monday to Wednesday (8.30am-8pm), Thursday (8.30am-9pm), Friday (8.30am-8pm), Saturday (8am-8pm) and on Sunday (9am-7pm).

The Moonee Beach Aldi store is now the third Aldi supermarket in the Coffs Harbour region, joining Aldi Coffs Harbour and Aldi Toormina.

By Emma DARBIN