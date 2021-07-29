Northern Districts Rebels to host Australian sports stars at luncheon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the latest cricket season fast approaching, the Northern Districts Rebels Cricket Club plan to host a sports luncheon featuring three former Australian representatives as guest speakers.

The Rebels are scheduled to host the sports luncheon on Friday, 10 September from 12.30pm at the Woolgoolga Diggers Club.

The guest speakers include Jeff Thomson, Stephen O’Keefe and Allana Ferguson.

Arguably the fastest bowler world cricket has ever seen, Jeff Thomson took 200 wickets in 51 Tests for Australia at an average of 28.

He also bowled a delivery clocked at 160.45 km/h which is believed to be the fastest ever recorded.

Stephen O’Keefe took 35 wickets in 9 Tests for Australia at an average of 29.40.

The spin bowler has also been a long-time member of the successful Sydney Sixers Big Bash League side.

Allana Ferguson has represented Australia in both Rugby League and Rugby Sevens and is part of Channel 9’s NRL commentary team.

Northern Districts Rebels Premier League captain Taj Dosanjh said it would be a great event to attend.

“We have an opportunity to see these people in our own backyard, and the stage that’s set will really highlight the importance of sport in these times of flood, COVID, and droughts.

“And being able to listen to Thommo, he has seen so much, World Series Cricket, the start of day night cricket, colour cricket, what an era.”

The luncheon will feature a panel style chat with the guest, Q & A session and the auction of memorabilia.

Anyone wishing to attend the luncheon, the cost is $1000 for a table of 10 which includes canapes and beverage on arrival, 2-course meal and entertainment.

For bookings, please contact the Rebels club at northerndistrictsrebelscc@gmail.com.

By Aiden BURGESS