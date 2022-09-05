Northern NSW Football launches Women in Football Scholarship Program

NORTHERN NSW Football has launched its Women in Football Scholarship Program to help break down barriers to female participation and increase representation of women and girls in football.

The scholarship program, part of the NSW Football Legacy Program, will upskill women in non-playing roles and enhance female voices within the football community.

Female match officials, coaches and club administrators will have access to education and development opportunities as part of the program.

The program will include referee, coach and volunteer education and development.

The referee education and development will include all-female level three and four referee courses, all-female level three assessor courses, a regional match official development program and match official camp scholarships.

The coach education and development will include all-female skill training certificate, MiniRoos certificate and Football Australia C Licence courses. There will also be individual scholarships for FA/AFC B licence and Sport NSW Fast Track for Female Coaches workshops.

The volunteer education and development will feature a partnership between NNSWF and Online Services Australia to provide a range of web-based courses to club volunteers free of charge.

“The Women in Football Scholarship Program is a really great chance for women and girls in football to access education and opportunities,” NNSWF Legacy Plan Manager Annelise Rosnell said.

“We want to see more female coaches, match officials and club administrators in the game and this scholarship program will certainly help facilitate that outcome.

“I would definitely encourage anyone interested to look into these courses and workshops to see how they could enhance their career in football.”

The NSW Football Legacy Program is a $10 million investment from the NSW government to support female football through the construction of new community facilities, participation initiatives, high performance, leadership and development programs as well as tourism and international engagement.

More information at https://northernnswfootball.com.au/women-in-football-scholarship-program/.