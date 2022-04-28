Northern Storm down Boambee 2-1 in CPL clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTHERN Storm chalked up their first win of the Coastal Premier League season with a 2-1 win over cross town rivals Boambee FC.

Following a washed out Easter weekend, the Round 3 match was rescheduled to mid week on the synthetic fields.

The Storm opened the scoring when Tom Sweeny burst down the right wing and struck the ball across the face of the goal for Tayne De Nardis to tap in.

Ten minutes later Campbell Brear’s immaculate first touch and swivel created space for a penetrating run followed by a slide rule pass for Bradey Megarry to slot home and double the lead.

Boambee launched a second half comeback and pulled a goal back but it wasn’t enough as the Northern Storm took all three points.

Northern Storm co-coach Craig Caruana was pleased with the first half performance that set up the victory.

“Very pleased with the first half, I thought we outplayed them and created plenty of opportunities and probably should have more than a two goal lead.

“Second half Boambee, as they always are, were up for the fight and we had to dig deep in the second half to grind out the win.

“We made it hard on ourselves

“We did a lot of good things but we need to do them for longer periods of the game if we want to compete with the top teams,” said Craig.

By David WIGLEY