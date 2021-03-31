Northern Storm firing up for the 2021 Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Northern Storm are firing up for this year’s eagerly anticipated Coastal Premier League as coach Craig Caruana describes how fine the margins are between winning and losing in such a competitive league.

“Nothing less than a full 90 minute effort week in week out is what is required in order to be considered a threat in this year’s Coastal Premier League.

“If there is one thing we have learned from our first year, it’s no matter who you are playing against, if you’re at less than 100% or don’t concentrate for 90 minutes you will get punished.

“Chances in this league are few and far between and you have to take your opportunities when they arise,” said Caruana.

Head coaches Eric McCarthy and Craig Caruana have reflected on key games last season and what is required for 2021.

“We dominated in parts of games or were in the contest and switched off which lost the chance of three points, being joint top of the table going into the last two weeks of the competition and losing all three remaining games wasn’t just disappointing, it’s totally unacceptable at this level.

“We had plenty of opportunities to put sides away and didn’t, and at the other end we gave away unnecessary goals when games were in the balance,” said Caruana.

There’s been ins, outs and players graduating from junior to senior football and the coach believes this has strengthened the squad.

“We had a large number of young players last year, some have moved on to university, however those that have stayed have been training the house down and really pushing to step up another level after getting a taste of senior football.

“Last year were break out years for players like Addison Tyas and Muang En Sian, we expect big things from lads like them this year and for them to put their stamp on the competition.

“We have added some real quality to our squad with some exciting individuals who have settled in really well and have staked a claim for a round one starting spot, overall we probably have a better squad with a number of different options in key positions,” concluded Caruana.

The following players have joined the Northern Storm for 2021; Bailey Bathgate, Chris Mirindi, Jyelei McKell, James Gorrie, Jeff Olgers, Mitch Weeding and Paul Matten.

Levi Bannerman and Tom Ylinen have been promoted from the 17’s side, while Tom Sweeney, Blake Austin, Kodai Mikuni, Dylan Young, Rory Goddard, Mykel Watson and Mackenzie Caruana have left the club.

By David WIGLEY