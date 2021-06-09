Northern Storm take back control of Coastal Premier League with a 5-1 Win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Northern Storm defeated Sawtell 5-1 in an impressive performance last Saturday in the Coastal Premier League at Korova Oval.

Sawtell came out all guns blazing and scored in the first five minutes and had a penalty saved by the in-form Storm goalkeeper, Charlie Shipperlie shortly after.

As the game progressed the Storm stamped their authority on the match to take six points from their last two matches to the delight of co-coach Craig Caruana.

“Sawtell came out of the blocks and caught us by surprise with a goal in the opening minutes with pace and a well worked goal.

“We had to work hard to take control of the game.

“The save from the spot in the first half by young Charlie was at an important stage of the first half.

“He only got called up to play firsts around lunch time due to current number one, Mitch Weeding’s wife going into labour.

“He’s an outstanding talent and again showed why he’s so important to our campaign and the squad.

“Our ability to take back control of the game after conceding early was pleasing, especially in the second half, I thought we controlled the game and created some well constructed goals,” said Craig.

Sawtell coach Joe Skyrtic summed up the match.

“We started well creating chances with a goal in the first five minutes.

“Storm turned it around and scored two quick goals through defensive mistakes and kept pressure on our backs.

“We had some goal scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net, we struggled to keep possession and create chances in the second half and found ourselves defending for most of the game.

“Storm was a tough opponent and deserved the win,” concluded Joe.

The Northern Storm travels to Kempsey on Saturday 12 June with a 3pm kick off while Sawtell hosts the Macleay Valley Rangers at Toormina Oval at 3pm.

By David WIGLEY