Northern Storm Tornadoes outgun Coffs United Pride in under 15s North Coast Football competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Northern Storm Tornadoes defeated the Coffs United Pride 4-1 in the under 15s North Coast Football competition as the teams battled it out for second place in the competition.

Two goals from Jonty Kadwell and goals from Matt Newberry and Finn Helliwell sealed the three points for the Tornadoes as coach Rob Newberry steered his team back to winning ways.

“We started the season really well winning the first five games, then have had a couple of tough games where we lost a couple.

“We are currently sitting in third place and this weekend’s game saw us build some much needed intensity and play some decent football,” said Rob.

Despite the loss, the Lions hold onto their position in second place by a slender one point margin as the intensity for semi-finals heats up in the under 15s division.

By David WIGLEY