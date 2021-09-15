Northern Wilderose tipped for a good run in the Bowraville Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 2021 Bowraville Cup races on Saturday 18 September and the owners of Coffs Harbour trained horse Northern Wilderose are hopeful they will bring home the cup.

Co-owner Lindsey Kerr is pleased with the form of the 6-year-old bay mare Northern Wilderose and is tipping her for a good run.

“She is in great form of late and hopefully this Saturday we will be taking home the Bowraville Cup hosted by the Nambucca Jockey Club.

“The owners, the Kerr family and Michael Scafidi, are very proud to have a runner in the local Cup at Royal Bowraville this Saturday.

“We believe Northern Wilderose is trained by the best horseman on the North Coast.

“Paul Smith from Coffs Harbour is such an influential trainer and is a great fit for Rosie.

“Rosie narrowly came in third place at the Hopkins Livermore cup three weeks ago at Taree, and won at Port Macquarie in her previous race so the six year old mare is in good form,” said Lindsey.

By David WIGLEY