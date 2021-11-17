NRL blockbuster returns to the Coffs Coast – Sharks v Titans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NRL ACTION will return to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday 18 June when the Cronulla Sharks take on the Gold Coast Titans.

The game is a repeat of last season’s fixture, where a full house lapped up a thrilling seven try match.

In the last fixture, Brain Kelly opened the scoring for the Titans but that sent the Sharks into a feeding frenzy as they chewed up the Titans defence with six unanswered tries to romp home 38-10.

David Fifita was a crowd favourite and the 107kg, 21-year-old will be looking to continue his 2021 form of 17 tries from 22 appearances into 2022.

Jayden Campbell was part of the training squad that visited Coffs and has since burst onto the scene scoring five tries in seven matches with his electric pace.

New Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has strengthened the squad with the addition of Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes and there’s big hometown interest from Shark’s new signing Locky Miller from Coffs Harbour.

The former Sawtell Panthers captain and SCU Marlins half-back signed a two year deal with the Sharks in September after he returned from the Tokyo Olympics where he scored three tries for Australia in the Rugby 7s.

Last year’s event wasn’t just a rugby match, it was a carnival of footy fever that swept the region and it started at Orara High School where the Sharks captain Wade Graham and teammates Will Chambers and Shaun Johnson greeted students, held a Q&A session and gifted a new trailer to the school courtesy of their major sponsor Aramex.

Match day had something for everyone with NRL inflatables for the kids, musicians entertained the crowd, a traditional Smoking Ceremony acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land, team mascots engaging the crowd, flamethrowers and Sharks cheerleaders.

The game didn’t disappoint with an attacking brand of end to end football and a post match celebration where the players acknowledged the crowd on a lap of honour and fans took selfies.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he was proud C.ex Coffs International Stadium would again play host to the Sharks and Titans.

“We’re expecting bumper crowds will flock to the Stadium for the Round 15 game set down for Saturday, 18 June, at 3pm.

“Holding an NRL premiership fixture in Coffs Harbour for the first time this year was truly something special.

“I’m delighted we are able to continue to deliver for sports fans on the Coffs Coast and beyond in 2022,” said Mr Singh.

By David WIGLEY