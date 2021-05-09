NRL development at the William Bayldon Talented Rugby League Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWENTY six William Bayldon school students are participating in a new initiative to encourage physical activity, develop skills and relationships.

The William Bayldon Talented Rugby League Program runs every school morning from 7.45 am to 8.45am and sees the twenty six chosen participants receive training from the National Rugby League (NRL) Development Team.

An organiser of the programme and teacher at the school Paul Matten told News Of The Area, “The idea came from student interest in rugby and is another way of giving them here and doing something early and getting them ready for a positive day.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It runs from 7.45 to 8.45 and then after that they have a nice healthy brekkie which I prepare before their training and drills and they have that and get off to class,” he said.

The program began with try outs and students were picked for athletic prowess, commitment, determination and willingness to improve. Also on their ability to be a positive role model within the school.

Selected students participate in the program for one hour before school on Monday and Wednesday mornings.

The NRL development team puts the students through a variety of drills and activities to ensure students are reaching their full potential.

The program also focuses on team building and personal development to ensure our students are ready and able to be future leaders within the community.

The feedback so far has been great according to Mr Matten.

“Students have all attended regularly and they show up bright and early and ready for action.”

“It’s something nice to be doing of a morning, running around with your mates and they all enjoy it and come up to brekkie smiling.

“It’s a nice way to develop relationships between the students as well,” he said.

By Sandra MOON