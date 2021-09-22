NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research reports new findings of crime across the state

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW statistics published by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) have shown that crime across NSW has primarily remained stable across the past two years.

This report details trends in criminal incidents, violent and property offences over the 60 months to June 2021.



The Port Stephens LGA has seen an annual increase of 3.1% in violent offences, however property offences have dropped 7.3% annually.

The only major offence to show a significant upward trend in the 24 months to June 2021 was sexual assault.

Recorded incidents of sexual assault rose 21.0% year-on-year to June 2021 (up 1,367 incidents).

Over twelve months to June 2021, Port Stephens recorded zero murders or robbery with a firearm incidents, one robbery with a weapon other than a firearm and two robberies without weapons.

There were 368 domestic violence related assaults and 108 incidents of sexual assault in the region, primarily related to the pandemic.

A number of fraud incidents (406) were reported, and 561 cases of malicious damage to property reported.

This reflects an overall slight drop in crime from the twelve months to June 2020 and the twelve months to June 2021

Overall, the Hunter Valley excluding Newcastle statistical area (including Port Stephens) has seen an annual increase of 3.2% for violent offences over the past five years, but a decrease of 8.1% annually of property offences.

Breaking and entering of a dwelling has seen a 17.4% drop over the past two years.

BOCSAR Executive Director, Jackie Fitzgerald, expects that in the time since this data was collected, crime trends will have been significantly impacted by the current COVID lockdown

“We know from 2020 that stay at home orders interrupt criminal activity and lead to sharp falls in many crimes.

“The impact of the most recent restrictions will be closely monitored in the coming months as NSW residents gradually resume regular activities,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

By Tara CAMPBELL