NSW Dine and Discovery voucher scheme extended until the end of July

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW state Government has extended the validity of the Dine and Discover vouchers by a month to July 31 of this year.

The voucher system provides any resident of NSW over the age of eighteen with two $25 vouchers that can be used for dining in at participating restaurants, cafés, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs and two $25 vouchers for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

To date less than half of the allocated vouchers have been used across the state, and the extension will allow people to use them during the school holidays.

Commenting on the extension Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “This program is a win-win for communities, it provides local businesses with much needed stimulus and families with hip-pocket relief.

“People of all ages and walks of life are giving them a go and we don’t want anyone to miss out.

“This extension will ensure everyone has a chance to use all four of their vouchers, which I’m sure will be particularly handy in the school holidays.”

In Coffs Harbour there are 90 dining establishments that have registered with the scheme and 30 businesses that can redeem the discovery vouchers.

While many people have used the dining vouchers already, some are finding it harder to use the discovery vouchers.

Some of the local venues that can accept the discovery vouchers include the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Treetops at Sealy lookout, the National Cartoon Gallery, Jetty Dive Centre, The Big Banana, Coffs Skydivers and the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

To find participating businesses go to https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/find-dine-discover-nsw-business and search for Coffs Harbour participating businesses.

You can also check out News Of The Area’s July editions, in which local businesses where you can redeem your vouchers are advertising their participation in the scheme.

Businesses who would like to be involved can contact gaye@newsofthearea.com.au or 0436 355 564.

For details on how to apply for vouchers go to https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-dine-discover-nsw-vouchers or visit the Service NSW centre at 32-34 Gordon Street.

By David TUNE