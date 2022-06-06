NSW Government announce $2,000 rebate for IVF treatments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOMEN in Port Stephens undergoing IVF and accessing other assisted reproductive treatments are set to benefit from an Australian-first cash rebate of up to $2,000 to reduce treatment costs as part of the NSW Government’s 2022-23 Budget.

Under the $80 million package around 12,000 women across the state who are using private fertility clinics will benefit from the rebate, while another 6,180 women will be given access to publicly supported IVF treatment.



Treasurer Matt Kean said about one in 20 births in Australia involve some form of assisted reproductive treatment.

“We know that the costs of these treatments can be prohibitively expensive,” Mr Kean said.

“No-one should have to face the impossible choice between looking after their household budget and starting a family. I’m so proud NSW continues to lead the nation, helping thousands of families fulfil their dream of having a baby.”

In addition to the rebate, the package will also extend rebates for pre-IVF fertility testing, boost the number of fertility preservation services for patients with cancer and other medical needs and provide five days of paid fertility treatment leave for teachers, nurses and other public servants across NSW.

The NSW Government has also committed to investing funding towards the establishment of a hub and spoke model that expands publicly supported IVF services to regional NSW.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said that one in every six couples experiences fertility issues.

“Fertility challenges can be stressful and heartbreaking.

“I hope that by lowering the cost of treatments, we can help more women on their journey to start a family,” Mrs Taylor said.

Eligible families will be able to receive up to $2,000 depending on the cost of their required treatment.

Rebates are only available for eligible treatments offered by accredited clinics, ensuring the highest standards for all families.

Australia’s leading bulk-billed fertility service, Adora Fertility, welcomes the announcement, and hopes to be able to support more clients from the Port Stephens region at their Sydney clinic following this announcement.

“Adora Fertility bulk-bills for some IVF-related expenses, and we are now able to reduce that cost to about $1500,” Adora’s national medical director Paul Atkinson said.

“With this announcement, Adora Fertility patients could potentially have no out of pocket expenses for their fertility treatments.

“Cost is a major barrier to couples accessing fertility treatment.

“We believe that high-quality fertility treatment should be accessible to all Australian couples,” he said.

This is an Australian-first investment which builds upon the NSW Government’s $42 million election commitment for affordable IVF.

The $2,000 rebate will open 1 January 2023.

Women who have undergone an eligible procedure from 1 October 2022 will be able to submit a claim when the rebate scheme opens.

By Tara CAMPBELL