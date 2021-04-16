NSW Government announce $5m stimulus funding for T.S. Vendetta building at the Jetty foreshore

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Wednesday 7 April Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey announced $5 million in stimulus funding would be used to deliver a new public waterfront building at the Jetty Foreshore.

The new building would include accommodation for the TS Vendetta naval cadets, and also provide a public café, amenities and storage for watercraft.



“This new, community-owned building was identified as a priority in the 2013 Coffs Harbour City Council’s Jetty4Shore master plan and will be delivered in addition to $15 million in essential services and civil infrastructure upgrades that will commence across the foreshore precinct around the same time,” Mrs Pavey said.

A community-led Project Steering Committee will initiate community consultation sessions during the year, and three regional architects have been invited to submit design ideas in the near future.

Mrs Pavey also said that the stimulus is meant to be spent in the short term, with the plan being to go to tender in three to six months’ time and is about creating jobs and opportunities for local people and businesses.

Local Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “The community wants better facilities and improved foreshores at the Jetty and the Government needs to consult with them to work out the best way to move forward.

“The construction of this iconic waterfront building is just the start of what we can accomplish when the Government, council and the community work together on a shared vision.”

During April and May, locals can share their thoughts at numerous community events, drop-in sessions and online.

Information on the proposed vision and guiding principles, as well as community consultation dates, locations and survey, can be found at coffsjettyrevitalisation.com.au.

By David TUNE