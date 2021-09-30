NSW Government calls for local tradies to provide LED light upgrades in public schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government is putting out the call for local tradies to install smart LED lights in NSW public schools, improving the quality of classrooms and cutting power bills.

The $157.8 million LED Lighting Upgrade Program was launched last year as a stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is targeted at replacing old inefficient lights in NSW public schools with smart LED lights.

Now in its third tranche, the program will see more than 800 schools upgraded across the state.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Industry and Trade John Barilaro said this is an exciting opportunity for local tradies right across NSW.

“As a former chippy I appreciate the ongoing impacts of this virus on local businesses, and the NSW Government is committed to supporting jobs and providing opportunities for tradies throughout the State,” Mr Barilaro Said.

“Under this program, All LED lights will be manufactured here in NSW and installed by NSW tradies and this commitment by the NSW Government has the added benefit of improving facilities at our schools, ensuring our students get the best possible start in life.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said that improved lighting will have a positive impact on students’ education.

“A high quality classroom and learning environment has a positive impact on students and that is why this government is investing record amounts on improving our classrooms, libraries, halls and administration areas,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The smart LED lights mimic natural light which can help students’ education by improving their attentiveness and comprehension.

“This program is a great way for schools to reduce their power and maintenance bills, while also providing work for local tradies.

Local tradies will be able to tender for lighting upgrade opportunities via the Local Trades Scheme, an online platform where small businesses can engage directly with the Department of Education to bid for work at public schools in their local communities.

Already hundreds of tender opportunities have been published via the Local Trades Scheme with more to come in the following weeks.

The LED Lighting Upgrade Program will bring savings on electricity bills and also improve the sustainability of schools and take steps towards the NSW Government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.