NSW Government extends the Residential Tenancy Support Package to support tenants and landlords throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

THE NSW Government has announced an increased financial support program for tenants and landlords through the extension of the Residential Tenancy Support Package.

During the past eighteen months, NSW residents have suffered inconsistent lockdowns and losses of work, all whilst facing the worst housing crisis the Port Stephens region has seen in decades.

Port Stephens Member of Parliament, Kate Washington addressed the housing crisis at Parliament house earlier in the year, pleading for action to be taken.

“What we are seeing now is that this indifference has created a community-wide housing crisis.

“It’s not just low income families now suffering from this (housing crisis), it’s double income households that cannot secure a place to live and the COVID-19 pandemic is not making it easier,” Ms Washington said.

To support this, the NSW Government’s Residential Tenancy Support package will now be paid for a second month and eligible landlords will not be able to apply for up to $3,000 to cover the months from 14 July 2021, under the condition that they have reduced rent for their tenant/s by at least that much.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation, Kevin Anderson says that the NSW Government is committed to ongoing support for residential tenants and landlords throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping people safe doesn’t just mean reducing the health threats of the virus.

“It is vital we help keep a roof over the heads of those who may be suffering financial hardship at this difficult time.

“It’s hard enough having to lockdown in your home while we stop the spread of the virus, but this NSW Government support means you can do that without fear of being evicted,” Mr Anderson said.

Landlords who have already applied can make an additional application and have the option to apply for the COVID-19 land tax benefit instead of applying for the Residential Tenancy Support Payment.

Eligible COVID-19 impacted residential tenants who cannot meet their residential rent payments will be protected from eviction during the moratorium period commencing from 14 July and finishing at the end of 11 September 2021.

By Tara CAMPBELL